Andrew Coyne: - Urgent' Super Hornets just another pawn in Trudeau's desire to prop up Bombardier
Back in November, when the Liberal government announced it would be making an "interim" purchase of 18 Super Hornet fighter jets from Boeing, it was all about the need for speed. There wasn't time to hold an "open competition" to select a permanent replacement for the air force's aging fleet of CF-18s, as the Liberals had promised during the election.
