Air Force to evaluate Scorpion, AT-6 light-attack planes

Textron Aviation Defense confirmed it has been invited to participate in the Air Force's OA-X light attack experiment this summer. The unit of Wichita-based Textron Aviation said in a statement on Monday its Scorpion multi-mission tactical jet and Beechcraft AT-6 will participate in the Air Force's evaluation of aircraft to augment its aging fleet of A-10 Warthogs that provide close-air support to ground forces.

