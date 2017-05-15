Air Force B-21 Bomber's Secrecy to Be Reviewed by Inspector General

The Pentagon's inspector general has opened a review into whether the Air Force has imposed excessive secrecy on fundamentals of its $80 billion program to develop and build the new B-21 bomber. The Defense Department's watchdog office was ordered "to conduct an evaluation and submit a report" to Congress within six months under a provision of the $1.17 trillion government-wide spending bill for the current fiscal year enacted this month.

