$110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia has Alabama connections
While details are still coming out, the deal signed by President Donald Trump and King Salman of Saudi Arabia appears to have connections to Alabama, particularly in the sale of the THAAD missile defense system and logistics support for helicopter systems. This package of defense equipment and services supports the long-term security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region in the face of malign Iranian influence and Iranian related threats," said a statement from the State Department.
