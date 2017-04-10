VSE Corporation Awarded $91.1M in FMS...

VSE Corporation Awarded $91.1M in FMS Delivery Orders in Q1 2017

Read more: Business Wire

The recent awards include: Egyptian Navy In-Country Technical Assistance and Support We will provide in-country Follow-On Technical Support for the OSPREY Class Mine Hunter Coastal Vessels, including modernization, technical, logistics, training, facilities, and administrative support to NAVSEA PMS 326 and the Egyptian Navy's MHC vessels under two delivery orders. These delivery orders have a period of performance of 16 months and 24 months, respectively, and total combined funded value of $36.8 million.

