VSE Corporation Awarded $91.1M in FMS Delivery Orders in Q1 2017
The recent awards include: Egyptian Navy In-Country Technical Assistance and Support We will provide in-country Follow-On Technical Support for the OSPREY Class Mine Hunter Coastal Vessels, including modernization, technical, logistics, training, facilities, and administrative support to NAVSEA PMS 326 and the Egyptian Navy's MHC vessels under two delivery orders. These delivery orders have a period of performance of 16 months and 24 months, respectively, and total combined funded value of $36.8 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar 30
|joe in pa
|48
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|shubert
|5,493
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|Ben
|7
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC