Voltage Detector Detects, Alerts Utility Personnel of Strong Electric Field Presence
HD Electric Co., a Textron Inc. company, offers the Watchman Work Area Voltage Detector , designed to detect and alert trained utility personnel working on or near high voltage systems of strong electric fields surrounding high voltage conductors and power distribution equipment. The Watchman Work Area Voltage Detector, Model WM-01, uses WAVi Work Area Voltage Indication technology and is typically placed in the vicinity of power lines or high voltage equipment to visually alert to the presence of an electrical field.
