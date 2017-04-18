UPDATE 3-Rockwell Collins lifts FY sa...

UPDATE 3-Rockwell Collins lifts FY sales outlook to reflect B/E Aerospace deal

Rockwell Collins Inc's second-quarter revenue beat analysts' estimates and the aircraft components maker raised its full-year revenue forecast to reflect the impact of its recently closed acquisition of aircraft interiors maker B/E Aerospace. The company closed the B/E Aerospace acquisition last week and said at the time it would try to sell more aircraft seats and interiors directly to plane makers, rather than to airlines, which typically are responsible for purchases.

