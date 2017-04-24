UPDATE 1-Bombardier shares slide after Boeing seeks U.S. dumping probe
Bombardier Inc shares fell as much as 5.45 percent on Friday after Boeing Co sought a U.S. anti-dumping probe against the company, adding to growing trade tensions between the United States and Canada. Boeing on Thursday asked the U.S. Commerce Department to investigate alleged unfair subsidies and pricing for Canadian planemaker Bombardier's new CSeries airplane.
