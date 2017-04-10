U.S. Sending F-35 Fighters to Europe for Training, Pentagon Says
A Lockheed Martin F-35A fighter taxis along a runway at the Royal International Air Tattoo at Fairford, England, July 8, 2016. The U.S. Air Force will this weekend deploy a small number of F-35A fighter jets to Europe for several weeks of training with other U.S. and NATO military aircraft, the Pentagon said Friday.
