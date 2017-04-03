Top Canada defense procurement offici...

Top Canada defense procurement official steps down temporarily

Canada's top defense procurement official, in charge of a hotly contested effort to find new fighter jets, is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons, a government statement said on Thursday. Public Services and Procurement Minister Judy Foote will be away until further notice, Ottawa said.

