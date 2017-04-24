The Best Aerospace Stocks to Buy in 2017

I think large cap United Technologies Corporation First up, it's worth noting that United Technologies and Ducommun are both Boeing and Airbus suppliers, so the shifts in production patterns at both aircraft manufacturers have a profound effect on both companies' prospects -- a point I will return to later . Based on Boeing's planned deliveries of 760 to 765 aircraft deliveries in 2017, the company's backlog of 5,744 means it has roughly 7.5 years' worth of backlog on its books .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.