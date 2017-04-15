Textron Inc. (TXT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.
UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,514 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period.
