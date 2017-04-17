Rockwell Collins Names Adam Palmer Vi...

Rockwell Collins Names Adam Palmer Vice President of Investor Relations

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

He succeeds Ryan Miller, who will be transitioning to vice president and controller of the company's Commercial Systems business as part of a leadership rotation. Miller will continue as the lead Investor Relations executive for Rockwell Collins until the appointments become fully effective May 1. In his new role, Miller succeeds Steve Buesing, who has been appointed vice president and controller of Rockwell Collins' new Interior Systems business, which became effective on Rockwell Collins' acquisition of B/E Aerospace last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13) Mar 30 joe in pa 48
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Mar 22 shubert 5,493
Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12) Mar '17 magic master 12345 4
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar '17 G Carter 87
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb '17 SirPrize 2
News Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12) Feb '17 Ben 7
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Jan '17 jameshickok 42
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,063 • Total comments across all topics: 280,368,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC