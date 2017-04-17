Rockwell Collins Names Adam Palmer Vice President of Investor Relations

He succeeds Ryan Miller, who will be transitioning to vice president and controller of the company's Commercial Systems business as part of a leadership rotation. Miller will continue as the lead Investor Relations executive for Rockwell Collins until the appointments become fully effective May 1. In his new role, Miller succeeds Steve Buesing, who has been appointed vice president and controller of Rockwell Collins' new Interior Systems business, which became effective on Rockwell Collins' acquisition of B/E Aerospace last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.