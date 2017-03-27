Real estate briefly: Bascom Group acquires Tustin apartments for $94 million

The Bascom Group in Irvine has acquired Villas at Tustin Apartments, a 406-unit infill apartment community, for $94 million or $231,527 per unit. The sale closed March 28. Newport Beach-based The Saywitz Company has completed the sale of the former PCA Aerospace manufacturing facility in Compton for $5.7 million.

