Rally in defense stocks sputters as Trump spending plans hit reality

A post-election rally in defense stocks appears to be winding down as concerns grow that government dysfunction and division could thwart plans for a major spending increase on U.S. troops and military hardware. Lawmakers still have not approved a fiscal 2017 budget; the easiest solution would be to extend for the full year a continuing resolution that holds funding at 2016 levels, but it would starve funding for new ships, bombers, missiles and helicopters built by companies including Lockheed Martin , Boeing , General Dynamics , Raytheon and Northrop Grumman .

