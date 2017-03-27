Protesters gather outside Bombardier ...

Protesters gather outside Bombardier HQ over CEO pay scandal

Unions representing workers at transportation giant Bombardier aren't satisfied with the company's attempts to address the flap over pay to its top executives. A group of concerned citizens also rallied in front of Bombardier's head office in Montreal Sunday afternoon to denounce the current state of affairs and express their anger over high executive salaries.

