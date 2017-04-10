Pentagon seeks at least 5 pct savings...

Pentagon seeks at least 5 pct savings on Lockheed F-35 jet, sources

10 hrs ago

The Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Corp could shave at least 5 percent off the price of stealthy F-35 fighter jets in their upcoming annual purchase contract as the standard version of the plane heads toward a price of below $80 million, people familiar with the talks told Reuters. The Pentagon, under the direction of Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, has been exploring how to cut the costs of its most expensive weapons program.

