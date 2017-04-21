Pence Hails $10 Billion in Indonesia Deals, From Exxon to GE
Vice President Mike Pence announced 11 major deals valued at more than $10 billion between U.S. and Indonesian companies, mostly in energy and defense. The agreements include ExxonMobil Mobil Corp. supplying liquid natural gas, General Electric Co.
