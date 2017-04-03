Orange aerospace supplier cutting 65 ...

Orange aerospace supplier cutting 65 jobs

Read more: News Times

Navy Seaman Tri Lee, left, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Andres Guevara perform maintenance in February 2017 on a Sikorsky Aircraft MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 9, 2017. less Navy Seaman Tri Lee, left, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Andres Guevara perform maintenance in February 2017 on a Sikorsky Aircraft MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl ... more An Orange company that supplies aerospace parts to Sikorsky Aircraft is jettisoning 65 jobs in June, as disclosed in a regulatory filing with the state of Connecticut.

Chicago, IL

