Optics on Bombardier executive raises...

Optics on Bombardier executive raises tests Liberals' promises to middle class

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

Justin Trudeau refused Monday to denounce Bombardier for enriching its executives even as the company rakes in nearly $1 billion in taxpayer money, drawing opposition charges that the Liberals are on wobbly legs when it comes to standing up for the middle class. The ensuing public outcry has prompted the Montreal-based aerospace firm to put off for a year giving six executive officers more than half of the compensation it had planned - and has also prompted the prime minister to change his tone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13) Mar 30 joe in pa 48
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Mar 22 shubert 5,493
Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12) Mar 13 magic master 12345 4
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar 5 G Carter 87
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb '17 SirPrize 2
News Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12) Feb '17 Ben 7
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Jan '17 jameshickok 42
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,044,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC