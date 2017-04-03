New electric gun for Phalanx Close-In Weapon System passes first test
Raytheon Company successfully tested a new electric gun for the PhalanxA Close-In Weapon System. The upgrade allows soldiers and sailors to fire at varying rates, which uses less ammunition.
