Nasa's Peggy Whitson takes command of space station

Nasa's Peggy Whitson, soon to become the most experienced US astronaut in terms of time spent in space, assumed command of the International Space Station on Sunday as two Russian crew members and an American prepared to fly back to Earth. For Whitson, 57, it was her second stint in charge of the US$100 billion station, a multinational project overseen by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

