Loeb Urges Honeywell To Spin Off Aerospace Unit

Activist investor Third Point's Dan Loeb on Thursday launched a campaign at Honeywell International seeking to have the company separate its aerospace unit via a spinoff, which the fund said it believes would result in a increase in shareholder value in excess of $20 billion. According to the insurgent fund's first quarter investor letter, obtained by TheStreet, Loeb said a move to spin off the aerospace unit would "transform Honeywell into an industrial growth company with a focus on automation and productivity."

