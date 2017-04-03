Lockheed Martin: Be Defensive With This Powerhouse Defense Stock

This defense stock should allow you to practice "capital appreciation through capital preservation" while at the same time provide an excellent dividend as well. Lockheed Martin is one of the major holdings in both our conservative and more aggressive model portfolios that we offer to subscribers of our "Friedrich Global Research" offering here on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, which both Seeking Alpha Contributor Mark Bern and I will be running.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.