Lockheed F-35 Testing May Require an Additional $1 Billion
Lockheed Martin is flight testing its F-35 jet, the most expensive of the Pentagon's programs, which will take about a year to finish and could require at least $1 billion more than previously thought, Bloomberg reports, citing a Congress watchdog agency. The report cited "cascading testing delays" and noted that development testing should be finished before the Defense Department makes any "significant new investments" in the F-35.
