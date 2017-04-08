Laser weapons edge toward use in US military
Unlike conventional canons that need shells, laser canons are limited only by the amount of electricity that can be generated Lockheed Martin has just announced a 60-kilowatt laser weapon that soon will be installed on an Army truck for operational testing against mortars and small drones. The weapon can take out a drone from a distance of about 500 yards by keeping its beam locked onto the target for a few seconds, Jim Murdoch, an international business development director at Lockheed, told reporters this week.
