Korea wins W280b deal to supply parts to Brazil's Embraer
Korea Aerospace Industries Co. has secured contracts worth a combined 280 billion won to supply parts to Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer S.A. by 2033, the company said Wednesday.
