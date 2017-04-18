Honeywell profit beats as aerospace, energy businesses deliver
Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported quarterly profit ahead of analysts' estimates on Friday, as sales in its aerospace and energy businesses were higher than the company's forecast. FILE PHOTO: A view of the corporate sign outside the Honeywell International Automation and Control Solutions manufacturing plant in Golden Valley, Minnesota, January 28, 2010.
