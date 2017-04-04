Heico Corp (HEI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows
Media headlines about Heico Corp have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources.
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar 30
|joe in pa
|48
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|shubert
|5,493
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar 13
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|Ben
|7
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
