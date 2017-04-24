General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt.
Retirees blasted General Electric and CEO Jeff Immelt this week at the company's annual meeting in Asheville, N.C., over changes to the company's retiree health plans, according to local media reports . Retirees, including thousands who live in southwestern Connecticut, in 2015 were moved off company-sponsored health plans and instead told to purchase coverage through an exchange, for which they were provided a $1,000 annual supplement.
