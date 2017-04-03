GE substations to strengthen power infrastructure in Southern Region of Saudi Arabia

National Grid SA entered a contract with GE to support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in meeting the growing demand for electricity by supplying four new electricity substations on a turnkey basis and upgrade four others, in Southern Region With a total capacity of 1,933 MVA, the substations will enable power delivery to up to 25,000 homes as well as different industries in the Southern Region. They will help to strengthen the electricity infrastructure which is a key requirement to improve lives of people in the Southern Region and also foster economic growth, as defined by the goals of the ambitious National Transformation Program and the broader Saudi Vision 2030.

