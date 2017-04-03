Flight to safety amid Syria strikes

Investors are turning to safe haven assets and oil after the U.S. military launched 59 tomahawk missiles against an airbase in Syria, intending to stop the regime from using chemical weapons in the future. "With acts that he [Assad] has taken, it would seem that there would be no role for him to govern the Syria people," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson declared , warning Russia to consider its support "carefully."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.