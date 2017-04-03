Flight to safety amid Syria strikes
Investors are turning to safe haven assets and oil after the U.S. military launched 59 tomahawk missiles against an airbase in Syria, intending to stop the regime from using chemical weapons in the future. "With acts that he [Assad] has taken, it would seem that there would be no role for him to govern the Syria people," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson declared , warning Russia to consider its support "carefully."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar 30
|joe in pa
|48
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|shubert
|5,493
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar 13
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|Ben
|7
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC