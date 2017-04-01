Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 201 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc.
Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the company's stock after selling 201 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar 30
|joe in pa
|48
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|shubert
|5,493
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar 13
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|Ben
|7
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC