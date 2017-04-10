Elbit's Cyberbit hones military technology for commercial market
FILE PHOTO: A 'Cyber Horse', made from thousands of infected computer and cell phone bits, is displayed at the entrance to the annual Cyberweek conference at Tel Aviv University, Israel June 20, 2016. FILE PHOTO: Attendees gather at the exhibit stall of software technology firm Check Point at the Cybertech 2016 conference in Tel Aviv, Israel January 26, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar 30
|joe in pa
|48
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|shubert
|5,493
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|Ben
|7
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC