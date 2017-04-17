Deep Dive: U.S. defense stocks easily outperform the broader market
The Massive Ordinance Air Blast bomb, left, is made by Boeing Co., while Tomahawk cruise missiles are produced by Raytheon Co. With U.S. military strikes top and center in the news, readers have been introduced to some of the most advanced and powerful weaponry built by aerospace and defense companies.
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar 30
|joe in pa
|48
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|shubert
|5,493
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|Ben
|7
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
