'Corporate welfare' under Harper government 'not in ...

WATCH: Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier says he is against corporate subsidies and supply management, even though he supported both when he was industry minister under Stephen Harper. Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier says financial lifelines provided to big corporations like Bombardier Inc. when he was industry minister were "not in line with my values," and that so-called corporate welfare will stop if he wins the race.

