Congress urged to delay $9 billion Navy plan for frigates

Congress should consider delaying an upcoming Navy request for as much as $9 billion to start work on 12 better-armed successor vessels to the troubled Littoral Combat Ship, according to congressional auditors. A delay beyond fiscal 2018 is warranted because too many unanswered questions remain about the new frigate's cost and capabilities, the Government Accountability Office said in a report Tuesday.

