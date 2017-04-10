Canada Stocks-TSX slips, Bombardier jumps on train merger report
TORONTO, April 11 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Tuesday as heavyweight energy and banking stocks weighed, while Bombardier Inc jumped on a report it is in talks to merge its train operations with those of Germany's Siemens AG. Bombardier shares gained 4.5 percent to C$2.32, their highest level in a month, after Bloomberg cited unnamed sources saying the plane and train maker was in talks with Siemens to merge train operations in a deal that could be worth 10 billion euros.
