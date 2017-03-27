Bombardier must do more to make PR tr...

Bombardier must do more to make PR troubles disappear expert says

19 hrs ago

Bombardier continued to face criticism Sunday for a dramatic increase in compensation to its senior executives last year and a public relations expert said the company's efforts at damage control so far won't be enough to make the issue go away. If the aerospace company hopes to quell the negative publicity it has received, it should follow up on the announcement that board chairman Pierre Beaudoin would scale his compensation back to 2015 levels, said Marjorie Wallens of MJW Communications.

