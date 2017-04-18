ABB, Schneider Electric bid for General Electric unit -sources
European engineering groups ABB Ltd and Schneider Electric SE are competing for General Electric Co's industrial solutions division, which could fetch as much as $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The divestiture would represent a key step by GE to focus on its core businesses and improve its operational performance, amid pressure from Nelson Peltz's activist hedge fund Trian Fund Management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar 30
|joe in pa
|48
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|Ben
|7
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC