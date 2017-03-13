White House picks Boeing executive as Pentagon's No. 2

In this Oct. 19, 2015 file photo, Pat Shanahan, senior vice president of Airplane Programs for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, speaks at Boeing Field in Seattle. The White House announced nominees for six senior Pentagon jobs on Thursday, March 16, 2017, including Shanahan for deputy secretary of defense, in its most significant step toward surrounding Defense Secretary Jim Mattis with Trump administration picks.

