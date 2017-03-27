White House drops human rights conditions for sale of fighter jets to Bahrain
The Trump administration has told Congress it plans to approve a multibillion-dollar sale of F-16 fighter jets to Bahrain without the human rights conditions imposed by the Obama government. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/white-house-drops-human-rights-conditions-for-sale-of-fighter-jets-to-bahrain-35578159.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35578158.ece/4a432/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-bf065705-e1d3-4851-88f3-d8013cdcb65a_I1.jpg The Trump administration has told Congress it plans to approve a multibillion-dollar sale of F-16 fighter jets to Bahrain without the human rights conditions imposed by the Obama government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|4 hr
|joe in pa
|48
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|shubert
|5,493
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar 13
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|Ben
|7
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC