United Technologies (UTX) - Analysts' Weekly Ratings Updates
According to Zacks, "United Technologies is exposed to market price volatility and availability risks related to raw materials, which hamper its ability to meet delivery schedules, thereby increasing operating costs. The company also has a considerable presence in the U.K. and is susceptible to high operating risks following the Brexit referendum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|shubert
|5,493
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar 13
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|Ben
|7
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan '17
|Charles Lindberger
|18
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC