Trump says trade gap will make China meeting 'a very difficult one'

17 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

US President Donald Trump set the tone for a tense first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week by tweeting on Thursday that the United States could no longer tolerate massive trade deficits and job losses. The White House said Trump would host Xi next Thursday and Friday at his Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida.

