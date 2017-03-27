Trump admin drops human rights conditions for Bahrain F-16s
In this Feb. 16, 2017, file photo, a U.S. fighter aircraft F-16 performs during the Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore, India. The Trump administration told Congress on Wednesday, March 29, that it plans to approve a multibillion-dollar sale of F-16 fighter jets to Bahrain without the human rights conditions imposed by the Obama administration.
