Town to vote on senior center, other projects

Taxpayers would be asked to approve $3 million for a new senior center, along with five other spending propositions, during April's annual budget referendum under a plan approved this week by the Board of Selectmen . The six propositions, totaling $7.7 million, need to be approved by the town's Legislative Council and its Board of Finance before they can be placed on the April 25 budget ballot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.