Town to vote on senior center, other projects
Taxpayers would be asked to approve $3 million for a new senior center, along with five other spending propositions, during April's annual budget referendum under a plan approved this week by the Board of Selectmen . The six propositions, totaling $7.7 million, need to be approved by the town's Legislative Council and its Board of Finance before they can be placed on the April 25 budget ballot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|12 hr
|shubert
|5,493
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar 13
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|Ben
|7
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan '17
|Charles Lindberger
|18
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC