The Exxon-Trump Problem That's Tankin...

The Exxon-Trump Problem That's Tanking XOM Shares

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Money Morning

Investors were expecting a Big Oil company like Exxon Mobil Corp. to soar under the presidency of Donald Trump, but the Exxon-Trump ties are actually sinking the stock Exxon stock was a trendy pick once Donald Trump won the presidency. Kiplinger listed it as one of its "Best Stocks for a Donald Trump Presidency" even before former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson was nominated as secretary of state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Money Morning.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar 5 G Carter 87
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb 15 SirPrize 2
News Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12) Feb 7 Ben 7
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Jan '17 jameshickok 42
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan '17 Charles Lindberger 18
Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11) Jan '17 John Francis 2
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec '16 Cactus Joe 1
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,936 • Total comments across all topics: 279,405,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC