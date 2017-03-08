The Exxon-Trump Problem That's Tanking XOM Shares

Investors were expecting a Big Oil company like Exxon Mobil Corp. to soar under the presidency of Donald Trump, but the Exxon-Trump ties are actually sinking the stock Exxon stock was a trendy pick once Donald Trump won the presidency. Kiplinger listed it as one of its "Best Stocks for a Donald Trump Presidency" even before former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson was nominated as secretary of state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Money Morning.