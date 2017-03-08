The Exxon-Trump Problem That's Tanking XOM Shares
Investors were expecting a Big Oil company like Exxon Mobil Corp. to soar under the presidency of Donald Trump, but the Exxon-Trump ties are actually sinking the stock Exxon stock was a trendy pick once Donald Trump won the presidency. Kiplinger listed it as one of its "Best Stocks for a Donald Trump Presidency" even before former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson was nominated as secretary of state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Money Morning.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb 7
|Ben
|7
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan '17
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC