Textron Aviation goes Down Under for airshow
Through its authorized dealer Hawker Pacific , the Wichita manufacturer of Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft has on display six airplanes at Avalon 2017 , the Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition. The six-day-long event in Geelong, Australia, that ends Sunday is held every two years and attracts as many as 169,000 people and nearly 700 aircraft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb 7
|Ben
|7
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan '17
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC