Textron Aviation goes Down Under for airshow

Through its authorized dealer Hawker Pacific , the Wichita manufacturer of Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft has on display six airplanes at Avalon 2017 , the Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition. The six-day-long event in Geelong, Australia, that ends Sunday is held every two years and attracts as many as 169,000 people and nearly 700 aircraft.

