Sweden detains Bombardier employee for alleged bribery

20 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Defense attorney Cristina Bergner, right, and her client, a Bombardier employee, second right, pictured prior to the pre-trial at the Stockholm District Court, Sweden, Friday, March 10, 2017. A Russian employee in the Swedish offices of plane and train maker Bombardier has been detained in pre-trial custody for two weeks on suspicion of aggravated bribery, a Swedish prosecutor said Friday.

