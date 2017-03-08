Rockwell Collins' Shareowners Vote Strongly in Favor of B/E Aerospace Acquisition
"Our shareowners demonstrated clear and overwhelming support with more than 90 percent of the votes cast at our special meeting voting in support of our acquisition of B/E Aerospace," said Kelly Ortberg, Rockwell Collins' chairman, president and CEO. "We see tremendous prospects for our combined company, and look forward to bringing new capabilities to our customers and new strategies to accelerate growth with this transformative transaction."
